Gov Fintiri unveils Adamawa social protection policy

…partners UNICEF to tackle poverty, inequality

By Tom Garba

Governor Ahnadu Fintiri will today launch the state social protection policy at the Government House in Yola, the state capital.

The policy put together by Adamawa State Planning Commission, in partnership with UNICEF, will be unveiled with the implementation cost plan, alongside the Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning (MEAL) Plan for 2024-2028.

The Adamawa State Social Protection Policy aims to promote social justice, human welfare, and peace in the state. The policy is part of the state’s efforts to ensure that citizens have access to basic necessities like healthcare, education, and social services.

The MEAL Plan, which covers the period from 2024 to 2028, outlines the framework for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the social protection policy. This plan is crucial in ensuring accountability and transparency in the implementation of the policy.

The event details are as follows October 29, 2024 and the venue is Conference Hall, Government House, Yola.

The launch event is expected to bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including government officials, development partners, and civil society organizations. UNICEF’s collaboration with the Adamawa State Planning Commission underscores the importance of this initiative and the commitment to improving the lives of Adamawa State citizens.

This launch marks a significant step towards promoting social protection and human welfare in Adamawa State.