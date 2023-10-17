Gov Fintiri praises Appeal Court’s decision for sacking Sen Abbo

By Tom Garba

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has hailed the verdict by the Court of Appeal declaring Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Senator of Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Governor Fintiri who made this known in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou said the outcome of the decision of the Court on Monday, was the ultimate triumph of the will of the people of Adamawa North as expressed at the polling units.

The governor congratulated Amos Yohanna over his victory at the Court of Appeal which sacked Senator Ishaku Abbo, saying the judgment of the Court has further restored the confidence Nigerians repose in the judiciary and the hope for the sustenance of democracy in the country.

He commended the Court for its courage in upholding justice and reaffirming the saying that the “Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.”

READ ALSO: Coalition urge President to reward NSCDC CG with…

According to Governor Fintiri, the Court remains the true arbiter that restores power to the people.

He stressed the need for politicians to seek power through proper channels and not subvert the inherent power of democracy.

Amos Yohanna, had challenged Senator Ishaku Abbo’s victory from the tribunal to the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com