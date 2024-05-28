Gov Fintiri mourns Ex-EFCC boss, lawmaker, declares 3-days fasting

By Tom Garba

A period of mourning for the demise of two Adamawa sons was declared by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The government has declared a three-day period of mourning in honour of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde and the late member representing Ganye Constituency, Musa Abdulmalik who both died recently.

“The death of these illustrations sons of Adamawa is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all people of the State” Governor Fintiri said.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished anti-corruption crusader and a much-loved Police officer, Ibrahim Lamorde. I also mourn the demise of late Musa Abdulmalik an accomplished legislator. I know their loss will be deeply felt throughout the state, and by countless people around the country.”

Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou in a statement made available to press men said the period of prayer and mourning takes effect from Monday 27th to Wednesday 29th May, 2024.