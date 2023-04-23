Gov Fintiri deserves re-election – Kadzai, ex-Christian Youth leader

By Tom Garba

A former National President, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Engr. Daniel D. Kadzai has congratulated the Adamawa State People’s Democratic Party Governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri in the just concluded 2023 governorship supplementary elections.

Kadzai in a statement, sent to our correspondent said he was excited by the victory gained by the PDP and Fintiri in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

“I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding election of Fintiri. I am pleased to express to the Governor in waiting my most sincere congratulations”.

He continued: “the election of Fintiri through free, fair, and credible elections in the state, is indeed a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy”.

Kadzai says he looks forward to the bonds of brotherhood the Adamawa people have once enjoyed, expressing confidence that the Governor-elect will do all in his powers to continue to move the State forward.

He urged Fintiri to use his first tenure in office to create a better life and prosperity for the youths of the State.

According to him: “The election has come and gone and has left us with a lot of lessons. I congratulate all those who participated in the election across board. Those who lost should see it as a stepping stone, reorganise themselves and work together with the governor-elect for the progress of the State and the country at large.

“Election is not about generating an enemy between citizens, but is a game, and in a game there is a winner and a loser”, he said.

He called on Muslims and Christains to live together as brothers and sisters because the country belongs to everyone.

