Gov Fintiri commissions 20 Man C’tee for state development

By Tom Garba

Adamawa State government has approved the constitution of 20-member State Development Plan Steering Committee to review the existing medium development plan from 2021-2025 for update of plan in perspective of the state.

The committee would prepare the strategic 10 years development plan, focusing on economic status, standard of living, structural development, human comfortability, food security as well as protection of the state citizenry.

Also, the committee is to work with MDAs and other stakeholders to analyze current situations, needs and outline policy options, define outputs and outcomes, and all other technical elements of the plan.

Barrister Awal Tukur, Secretary to the state government is to serve as chairman, while Mr Amos Piribu Enoch Permanent Secretary state planning commission is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

Other committee’s terms of reference includes; managing the plan preparation budget and be aware of the funding needs of each of the stages of developing the Plan so that funds can be made available in a timely manner to support the process.

Inaugurating the committee Wednesday, state Deputy Governor Professor Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, said the selection of members, was based on their pedigrees and integrity looking at the challenge the nation and state passing through.

Farauta charged the committee to develop inclusive policy direction for the entire strata of people in the state.

Dr Mary Paninga chairman state planning commission, said the project has medium and long term plans, would properly be monitored.

Other members include; Commissioner for Information, local government. Affairs, Water Resources, Ministry of Works & Energy, Ministry of Health & human services among others.