Gov Fintiri commiserates with Biri over wife’s death

By Tom Garba

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has commiserated with his long term associate, Usman Biri popularly referred to as Biri Farare, on the death of his wife, Hajiya Zainab Usman who died in a ghastly car crash on Saturday.

Governor Fintiri, who expressed his sadness over the death of Zainab, described the death as “shocking and a great loss not only to the family, but Adamawa State.”

He therefore urged his friend, members of the immediate and extended families, deceased friends, and associates to take the death of the deceased in good faith.

He said, “On behalf of my family, my cabinet, the Adamawa State Government, and the people of Adamawa, I commiserate with my ally, Usman Biri on the demise of his beloved wife, Hajiya Zainab Usman.”

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually a painful episode in our lives because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in Allah for a good life spent by the deceased person. We should be consoled by the fact that the late Zainab lived a fulfilling life, having impacted positively on the people that came in contact with her during her lifetime.”

“She was a trusted partner, friend, wife, and great supporter to her husband, Usman Biri and as well as a caring and loving mother to her children.”

“I pray that Allah forgive her sins and grant her Jannatul Firdaus and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”