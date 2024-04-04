Gov Fintiri appoints Prof Gidado Pro – Chancellor Adamawa University

By Tom Garba

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council of the Adamawa State University, Mubi with Professor Maxwell Gidado SAN as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman.

Other members include; Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Gabdo, Mr Vidon Jaule, ⁠Dr Ali Danburam and Barrister Hapsat Abdullahi JImeta.

The reconstitution of the governing board is based on the powers conferred on the Governor by the laws establishing the University.

The appointment of Professor Gidado and others is in furtherance of the commitment of the administration to achieve academic excellence in the university.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fintiri in a statement said the formal inauguration of the Governing Council would take place on Friday 5th April, 2024 at the Government House Conference Hall.