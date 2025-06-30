Gov. Eno: Welcomed to the Progressives Governors’ Forum

The Progeessives Governors’ Forum has formally welcomed Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State. According to Eno, he was welcomed warmly to Benin City, Edo State, where the forum hosted a two-day regional meeting.

Under the political framework of the current All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressives Governors’ Forum serves as a forum for all governors.

Eno wrote on X, “It was such a great delight for me to join my Brother Governors in the Progressive Family for a 2-day regional meeting in Benin City, Edo State, where critical issues concerning the State of the Nation and that of our Party, the APC, were discussed.

READ ALSO: Ex -IGP Arase promotes community policing

”I was formally welcomed to the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and I sincerely appreciate the reception, the warmth, the conviviality and oneness in this family,” the governor wrote.

Recall that Eno had defected from his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.