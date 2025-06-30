June 30, 2025
image
Politics

Gov. Eno: Welcomed to the Progressives Governors’ Forum

By Ihesiulo Grace 81 No comment
Umo Eno

The Progeessives Governors’ Forum has formally welcomed Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State. According to Eno, he was welcomed warmly to Benin City, Edo State, where the forum hosted a two-day regional meeting.

Under the political framework of the current All Progressives Congress (APC), the Progressives Governors’ Forum serves as a forum for all governors.

Eno wrote on X, “It was such a great delight for me to join my Brother Governors in the Progressive Family for a 2-day regional meeting in Benin City, Edo State, where critical issues concerning the State of the Nation and that of our Party, the APC, were discussed.

READ ALSO: Ex -IGP Arase promotes community policing

”I was formally welcomed to the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and I sincerely appreciate the reception, the warmth, the conviviality and oneness in this family,” the governor wrote.

Recall that Eno had defected from his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Tags:

Ihesiulo Grace

Related Posts

Start works on oil, gas museum at Oloibiri , Senate tells FG

By Ihesiulo Grace
Nigerians react as Atiku faults APC'S increase in petrol pump price

Oshiomhole, APC Chairman, was against subsidy withdrawal – Atiku

By Ihesiulo Grace
Jonathan's house

BayelsaDecides: Jonathan decries late arrival of election materials

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply