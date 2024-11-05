Gov Diri to NDDC: Consult states on projects to avoid duplication

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has urged management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure proper consultation with state governments in the Niger Delta region before executing projects.

Senator Diri gave the admonition on Monday when the NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and his management team paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governors stressed that the commission as an intervention agency should play complementary role in development of states within the region and not compete with governors or states.

He advised the commission to ensure that the relevant ministries in the state were consulted for approval before executing projects in order to avoid duplication.

He said: “It is not proper for NDDC projects to be executed without consultation with states or the governors of the region.

“By the NDDC Act, the governors constitute the advisory committee of the commission. But for four years, and this is the fifth year, that has not been complied with. And that is why you see NDDC projects littered here and there because there is no coordination between the agency and governors of the region.”

He stressed the need to put a stop to the trend where there was no mutual respect and synergy between NDDC and state governments in order to foster rapid development in the region.

Diri however commended Dr Ogbuku-led for striving to make a difference, and advised them to collaborate with governors of the NDDC states to address challenges of the commission, particularly in the area of funding.

“There was internal power struggle within NDDC, which affected development issues in the states. There is so much we can do if we work together. Let us have mutual respect for one another.

“l see that you are trying to change the narrative with the commitment and passion that you have brought to bear on your job. You are on a trajectory of change.”

He also assured the NDDC of his administration’s support, particularly in tackling issues such as the perennial flooding affecting the state.

In his remarks, the NDDC MD/CEO, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the team was in the state to assess the level of completion of some ongoing projects.

Ogbuku said the commission was partnering with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to construct emergency shelters for flood victims at Otuoke and Odi.

According to him, the NDDC will also carry out canalisation of the Okarki-Otuabagi area of the Kolo Creek as part of measures to mitigate the impact of flooding on communities in the area.

He also said the team would visit the Odi-Trofani road damaged by flood with a view to carrying out rehabilitation works.