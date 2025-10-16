Gov Diri, Speaker, other lawmakers quit PDP

Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, on Wednesday ended weeks of speculation about his political future as he officially announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing “obvious reasons” for his decision.

The governor made the announcement during an expanded State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Yenagoa, which was attended by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, his deputy, Michael Ogbere, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) minority leader, Edward Brigidi, and seven other lawmakers.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as saying that his decision followed extensive consultations with leaders across the state.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their steadfastness and urged them to remain committed as he continues to build “a strong and virile Bayelsa.”

“Today, I wish to address a matter that has been the subject of speculation and debate across party lines in Bayelsa State and beyond. We allowed the speculations. But while it lasted, we were also doing our consultation,” Diri said.

“After extensive consultation, today, the 15th day of October 2025, I wish to formally notify you that, in keeping with the extant protocols, I, Governor Douye Diri, do hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I am not resigning alone as you can see. I am here with Mr Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and all the members of our party (in the Assembly) who are with me on this. So, today, I have formally resigned from the PDP for very obvious reasons.”

Speaking at the event, Speaker Abraham Ingobere said he, his deputy, and other PDP, APGA, and APC members of the Assembly fully align with the governor’s decision.

He described Diri as the leader of the political structure of the state and said 21 out of the 24-member Assembly were in full support of his move.

Ingobere commended the governor for taking the decision at what he described as “the right time.”

However, the statement was silent on whether the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, also joined in the defection.