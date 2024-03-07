Gov Diri leads Bayelsa political class to eulogize PANDEF chieftain

…Urges politicians to imbibe Okorotie’s philosophy

By Aherhoke Okioma

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State yesterday led a pack of political leaders to pay glowing tributes to the memory of the departed Deputy National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Thompson Okorotie, describing the Ekeremor-born politician as a solution provider.

Speaking at a service of songs held in honour of the deceased at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri said Okorotie was a true father, politician and community leader whose footprints would remain indelible on the marbles of time.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, acknowledged that Chief Okorotie, popularly known as T.K.O, was a formidable pillar of support to the present administration in the state.

Senator Diri described the former Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly during Chief Melford Okilo’s Administration, as a forthright and loyal party man who placed premium on positive societal values far above material gains.

Highlighting Okorotie’s contributions towards the creation of Bayelsa, the Governor said “TKO was a political icon and trouble-shooter whose trajectory of public service needs to be closely studied like a book by upcoming politicians.”

While admitting that his exit had created a huge vacuum for the state government as well as people of Ekeremor Local Council Area, Senator Diri charged politicians in the state to emulate Okorotie by playing politics without bitterness.

He equally enjoined the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that their father left when the ovation was loudest, and encouraged them to preserve and build on the good legacy he had left behind.

His words: “The late Chief T.K. Okorotie was first a father, a politician and community leader. There is no name in Ekeremor that is more popular than Okorotie because it is a household name.

“No doubt, his exit has created huge vacuum. He made Ekeremor prominent right from the Second Republic when he was Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“As a politician, he was never involved in cultism, rituals and political killing. His loyalty was never frail, but solid like the rock of Gibraltar.

“His greatest wish was for his son to step into his political shoes to be elected into the State House of Assembly, but when that didn’t happen, he didn’t jump ship.

“He was a political trouble-shooter, and mastermind whose trajectory should be read as a book, because he was a icon. As politicians, we must study him and follow his positive steps for the good of our state.”

In their separate tributes, the immediate past Deputy Governor and Chairman of Bayelsa Elders Forum, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retd) and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Solomon Agwanana, described the late Okorotie as a man with enviable institutional memory.

According to them, Chief Okorotie was signed on by every administration in Bayelsa right from Chief Alamieyeseigha’s government to the present because of his political dexterity and problem-solving skills.

Son of the departed former Acting Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Mr Ebikibina Okorotie, also eulogized his father as a good family man, who impacted positively on his immediate family, community and the state in general.

In his biblical exhortation entitled “Understanding Times”, Pastor Emmanuel Odazie of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Higher Flyers Parish, Ekeki-Yenagoa, said there was an allotted time for man to live on earth.

Pastor Odazie noted that life is defined by time, stressing that urgency was the watchword to fulfill purpose and destiny.

The clergyman, therefore, urged everyone who had not received Christ as personal Lord and Savior to do so while their allowed time on earth has not yet expired.

Other prominent personalities who gave tributes at the service include a representative of the Chairmen of Bayelsa PDP Caucuses, Elder Isaac Kumokou, Mr. Felix Okorotie (SAN) and the President of Ayalla Group of Companies, Chief Robert Enogha.

Top dignitaries in attendance include former Acting Governor of the state, Rt Hon. Werinipre Seibarugu; ex-deputy governor, Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi, former secretaries to the state government, Prof. Allison Edmund-Oguru and Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei; as well as serving and former state and national assembly members, alongside traditional rulers including the former Regent of Tarakiri Clan, Chief Fidelis Agbiki.