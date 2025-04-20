Gov. Diri expresses satisfaction with ongoing projects, pace of work

By Aherhoke Okioma

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said ongoing infrastructure projects of his administration were progressing satisfactorily.

Governor Diri stated this when he inspected a number of the projects, which included the 25,000-capacity stadium at Igbogene, the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road and bridge at Angiama as well as the spur to Otuan community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The governor also inspected phase one of the Okaba-Okodi road in Ogbia Local Government Area, phase three of the Glory Drive and the bridge across the Epie creek at Imgbi junction in Amarata-Yenagoa, and the Polaku-Sabagreia road linking Kolokuma/Opokuma and Yenagoa local government areas.

The governor said he was impressed by the pace of work on the projects and that the contractors assured that they will meet the agreed timelines for completion of the jobs.

He said: “We visited the bridge project at Angiama leading to Oporoma. We all saw the spur to Otuan and Oporoma. We went to the Akaba-Okodi road, the final phase of the Glory Drive, which is phase three, and then the stadium project.

“I am impressed and I believe the contractors will meet the dates they agreed with the government.

“The projects are all going on very well as expected and their delivery dates still stand. I commend the contractors for putting in their best.

“At the end of the day, we will deliver our objectives to the people of our state.”

Governor Diri said he was elated driving with his convoy to Otuan community, recalling that the last time he visited, it was by boat through Angiama.

He said the road to the community was another example of his administration’s commitment to opening up the hinterlands, noting that for the people of Otuan, it would be historic when the project is completed and inaugurated.

He further stated that the government was up-to-date with payments to the contractors and not owing any of them.

Also, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Moses Teibowei, acknowledged that regular supervision of the projects by his ministry has enabled the contractors meet government’s required standard and milestones.

The Business Manager of MCC Group, which is constructing the stadium, Mr. Dagogo Emmanuel, said the company will soon commence the actual construction of the stadium once it finished the ongoing piling work.

He said all the materials for the job were at the site and they were working to achieve substantial milestone before the peak of the rainy season.