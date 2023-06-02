Gov Diri bemoans pace of work on Nembe-Brass road project

…says contractor paid N16bn mobilisation

By Amos Okipma

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work on the 21km phase one of the Nembe-Brass road being constructed by his administration.

Governor Diri stated this on Thursday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the project site at Nembe.

The governor in a statement Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, told the construction company, Setraco, that the project was important to his administration and people of the area.

He said the level of work done since the project commenced almost a year ago was not commensurate with the N16 billion paid as mobilization out of the N54 billion earmarked for the project.

Urging the company not to disappoint his administration, the Bayelsa helmsman stressed that he does not want anyone to adduce or play politics with the project.

While acknowledging that the company was credible, Governor Diri enjoined the contractor to put in more effort in order to meet the timelines for completion of the job.

He said: “I am not comfortable with the level of sand filling that you have done so far. We have timelines for this project and I do not want anybody to ever think that we are playing politics with this road.

“We know why we awarded this contract. We know the importance of this road leading to Brass and I do not want you as contractors to disappoint the government. That is why we came here to make the point that this road means a lot to us.

“This contract was awarded for the first phase for about N54billion and your mobilization was 30 per cent, which amounts to N16billion. Government has paid the N16billion but the work done is not commensurate with the mobilization that you have received.

“The next time we come here, we want to see this whole place sand-filled. Take this very seriously.

“You are a very serious company and you have been working with this government. You did the Sagbama/Ekeremor road and now you are on this important road. So I expect that you will not disappoint us.”

In his response, the Setraco Area Manager for Bayelsa and Delta States, Engr. J. J. Cosme, promised to increase the pace of work on the project in order to meet the timelines.

He equally assured that the company will not disappoint the government and people of the area.

Governor Diri also inspected the ongoing Onuebum-Otuoke road project in Ogbia Local Government Area.

