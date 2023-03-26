Gov. Dapo Abiodun reacts to Gen Oladipo Diya’s death

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has described the former Chief of General Staff during late General Sani Abacha’s military regime, Lt-General Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (retd), who died on Sunday morning, as “courageous and patriotic”.

In a statement by Kunle Somorin, the governor’s spokesman, sent to POLITICS NIGERIA, Abiodun said Late Diya contributed to the development of Ogun State as well as “the enthronement of Democracy” in Nigeria in 1999.

Part of the statement reads: “He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic. Gen. Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and his activities in the military, in part led to the eventual return and enthronement of democracy in the country in 1999.

“While praying to Almighty God to grant the late Diya’s soul eternal rest, I enjoin Nigerians to emulate the good virtues that he left behind.”