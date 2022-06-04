Gov. Dapo Abiodun never responded to Tinubu’s jab – Ogun Govt

The Ogun State government has said that Governor Dapo Abiodun never issued any statement in response to Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that in a post on his official social media pages on Friday morning, the Ogun Governor had said he is not an emperor, stressing that the governorship seat he is occupying is not an inheritance.

Media outlets reported it as a subtle response to Tinubu after the 2023 presidential aspirant on Thursday claimed he helped him become the Governor of the state.

But in a press release late on Friday night signed by Abdulwaheed Odusile, the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the government said Governor Abiodun’s post ‘was an extract to re-emphasise his comments to party faithful and appointees on May 29 during the celebration of his third year in office, which also coincided with his 62nd birthday’.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ogun State Government has been drawn to comments purportedly made by Governor Dapo Abiodun in reaction to statements made by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his recent visit to party delegates in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the tweet released this morning was an extract to re-emphasize the comments of Governor Abiodun to party faithful and appointees on May 29 during the celebration of his third year in office, which also coincided with his 62nd birthday.

“The comments could, therefore, not have been a response to comments by Asiwaju Tinubu whose visits to Abeokuta came five days later.

“While Governor Abiodun appreciates the media, including online platforms, as partners in progress with Government, he enjoins media practitioners to always report the truth at all times and refrain from giving vent to fake news, distortions, and misinterpretations.”

