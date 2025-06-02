Gov Bala’s support instrumental to SAZU’s success – VC

By Samuel Luka

The Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University Gadau, Bauchi state, Professor Fatimah Tahir has stated that the support given to the institution by Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed have been very instrumental to the progress and success of the university towards achieving academic excellence.

Professor Fatimah Tahir made the declaration during the official launching of Career Service Centre, Entrepreneurship Development Centre and Commissioning of 500KVA Generator at Yuli Campus of the university.

The Vice Chancellor while delivering her welcome address, recalled the numerous support of the state government which helped towards ensuring effective and efficient service delivery.

A press statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Auwal Hassan weekend, disclosed that Professor Tahir also commended the state governor for the numerous support to the institution.

“Let me first extend our deepest appreciation to His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi), Executive Governor of Bauchi State and our Visitor, for his strategic leadership, enduring support, and unflinching commitment to the progress of this University.” She said.

“His investment in education continues to inspire the direction and depth of our institutional growth,” the VC added.

According to her, the 500KVA Generator is fully financed by the University, which reinforces its drive for operational resilience. It will ensure stable electricity supply in Yuli Campus across essential academic and administrative units—fostering productivity, research, and digital connectivity.

The press statement also recalled that recently, the university received a financial boost from the Bauchi State government under Governor Bala Mohammed, which helped in addressing most of the institution’s financial challenges, and reposition the university to effectively compete with its counterparts across Nigeria.

The statement further noted that the governor also invested in the institution’s infrastructure through construction of five major roads within the main campus in Gadau, a development which enhanced accessibility, improved convinience, and create a more conducive learning environment for teaching, learning and research.

“The VC therefore reaffirmed the university’s commitment to provide excellent services in line with the mission of Governor Bala Mohammed for quality and sound education”, the press statement concluded.