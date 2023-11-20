Gov Bala’s Appeal Court victory: Try your luck in 2027, Speaker Abubakar advises opposition

By Samuel Luka

Following the Friday 17th November victory of Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed at the appeal court, the state Assembly speaker, Rt. Honourable Sulaiman Abubakar has advised the opposing parties to shelve any further legal battle and plan ahead 2027.

According to him, the opposition should put the interest of the state at the forefront and shelve any idea of further legal challenge that would end in futility.

The Speaker stated this in a press statement to congratulate the Governor over his victory on the appeal filed by the opposition all Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar challenging the decision of the Gubernatorial election petition tribunal that affirms his victory at 18 March election.

Signed and made available to newsmen weekend by his spokesperson, Comrade Abdul Ahmad Burra, the speaker urged the opposition to join hands with the Governor in his Bauchi Development Agenda.

While expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah for His uncountable blessings to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad, his political co-travellers and Bauchi State in general, Rt. Honourable Abubakar prayed God to sustain the Governor in good health and wisdom to continue serving Him and the humanity.

The Speaker who is thrilled about the judgement said that although the outcome of the appeal didn’t come to him as a surprise, knowing fully that the Governor has indeed legitimately won his election and judiciary would always give justice to whom justice is due, he is excited because the sacred mandate given to the Governor by the good people of Bauchi State is further secured.

He stated that Governor Bala Mohammed is a true leader and servant of the people whose progressive mind and versatility in politics and governance gave him uncommon strength beyond the reach of the oppositions no matter their antics.

Rt. Hon. Abubakar also congratulated the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Auwal Muhammad Jatau, people of Bauchi State, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and all supporters and well wishers of the governor across the country.

He commended the legal team of PDP and the governor for their professionalism and experience in seeing the governor and the party through the legal challenge.