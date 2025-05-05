Gov Bala demands probe into murder of Ex-Council Chairman, Isa Wabi

By Agency Report

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Alhaji Isa Muhammad Wabi, former Chairman of Jama’are Local Government Council in the State.

Governor Mohammed while expressing sadness over the tragic and sudden death of the ex-Council chairman, described it as most unfortunate and unacceptable.

Mohammed expressed shock over the unfortunate incident and called on the Nigeria Police and other relevant security agencies to launch a thorough and impartial investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice without delay.

Police preliminary investigations indicated that the late Isah Wabi was reportedly attacked and killed in his home by individuals alleged to be acquaintances of his son.

The Governor condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Jama’are Emirate, and all who were touched by his life of service, humility, and commitment to community development.

He said; “This is a painful loss, not only to the family of the late Isa Mohammed Wabi, but to the entire state”.

The Governor urged parents and guardians across the State and beyond to pay closer attention to the upbringing and moral development of their children, emphasizing that the decay in societal values must be collectively be addressed to prevent such tragedies in the future.

A statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Apecial Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Bauchi Governor, said that Mohammed prayed God to grant him Aljanna Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear.