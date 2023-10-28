Gov Bago projects N1.2bn daily from gold mining in Niger State

By Tom Okpe

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago has projected N1.2 billion daily turnover for sales of Gold in the State, saying there is every need to define the sales by reorganizing the Gold Market.

He said Gold mining and sales have enormous potentials, so, his administration will generate fund from it’s appropriate mining that would be harnessed and utilized for the good of all.

Bago made this statement on Friday during the official opening of the ‘Mohammed Umaru Bago International Gold Market,’ Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure Ultra-Modern Market, Minna.

Al-Istiqama Integrated Services Ltd, sponsors of the multibillion Naira project is collaborating with the Niger State Government on this feat.

“The projected N1.2 billion daily turnover for the sales in the market, the fact that the Government does not profit from the enormous sales necessitated the need to define the sales by reorganizing the market,” saying, “the decision to register inventory gold vendors is to enable government, identify authorized dealers.

“The market’s establishment will aid in the State’s efforts to combat illicit mining.

“Markets will be built in Kuta and Kagara, Bida, Kontagora, Suleja, and Borgu.

“The project, once completed will increase economic activity in the State,” he noted.

In his presentations, Chairman, Chanchaga Local Government, Aminu Ladan said the Gold Market will open up opportunities for new enterprises to expand into the Kure Ultra-Modern Market.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankaka, Chairman, Al-Istiqama Integrated Services Ltd, noted that the project was established, to support Bago’s ‘New Niger’ program adding that, “the effort has already, engaged 150 young people.”

