Gov Bago bemoans non- efficiency of Bida LG chairman

By Saka Balaji

After the completion of two days working visit to zone ‘A” senatorial district of Niger state, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, expressed displeasure of the performance of Bida council boss.

Ironically Bida is the home local government of the governor , hence the blasting of the chairman,Mallam Bala Shaba, but applaud his Lavun counterpart for the execution of projects that imparted on the citizens.

The governor vented his anger when he addressed a mammoth crowd at Kutigi the headquarters of Lavun Local government area of the state.

It was at the end of the flag off visit of 67km Roads across the Niger South, Governor Bago acknowledged the rehabilitation of the Lavun Local government Secretariat and upgrading of it Conference hall to international standard by the present Chairman, Hon. Isah Mohammed.

The governor in his remarks commend Isah for a job well done and ordered the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy affairs, Hon. Hamidu Jantabo to subsequently double the monthly allocation for the Local Government to enable them do more projects that are people oriented.

In another department, the governor in a stakeholders meeting organized in Bida Local Government rebuked the poor performance of his Local Government Chairman, Hon. Bala Shaba.

Expressing his disappointment over his under performing nature, Governor Umaru Bago told the Chairman to wakeup from slumber and do the needful for the betterment of his people and Bida local Government in general.

Recall that Hon. Bala Shaba assume office in late 2022 and have since not commission a single project.

While the ongoing shop projects at the Bangbara Local Government house was recently marked for demolition as part of the buildings affected for the Bida township dualization road projects by the state Government.