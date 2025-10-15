Gov. Alia: An Evening Of Fellowship And Political Maturity In Benue

BY TERSOO KULA

On Friday, October 10, 2025, the Executive Governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, gathered a cross-section of political leaders, friends, and colleagues at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi, for an Evening of Fellowship and Dialogue. The evening was more than just another political event; it was a masterstroke in leadership consolidation, political strategy, and bridge-building.

‎The event, held in a relaxed but reflective atmosphere, served multiple purposes, including, to celebrate progress, to reawaken shared commitment to Benue’s development, and to demonstrate that politics need not always be war. That, it can also be a platform for collaboration, learning, and collective growth.

‎‎Governor Alia by this act, has clearly demonstrated to the entire world that he understands the Power of Dialogue.

‎Moreover, in contemporary Nigerian politics where ideological differences often breed hostility, Governor Alia’s gesture stood out as both symbolic and transformative. Inviting gladiators from different political persuasions, including those who had once doubted his capacity to govern, as well as his administrative or political competence, was an act of courage and confidence.

‎The attendance sent a clear message: that governance is bigger than partisanship, and that the Governor’s focus remains the good of Benue State. His calm but firm leadership style, blended with his priestly humility, created a disarming environment where political egos were lowered, and sincerity of purpose prevailed.

‎If you view it from a rational point, the event was a validation of the growing political stature and acceptance of the Governor across divides. And considering the public acknowledgement of opposition figures in Benue State, including the likes of Dr. Paul Orhii, as well as opposition members in both the state and national Assembly about the Governor’s developmental strides and prudence in governance in just two years in office, that speak volumes about the credibility of the Governor.

‎The encomium poured on the Reverend Gentleman about his massive infrastructural projects without resorting to loans, reinforces his prudence, discipline, and result-oriented governance. It also demonstrates that the impacts his administration has made are visible and tangible enough to win the admiration of even his avowed critics.

‎Furthermore, the Governor used the platform to consolidate his moral and political authority showing that he is not only spiritually grounded but also politically astute.

‎‎For a man once dismissed as a “political novice,” this was a profound statement of growth and learning. Indeed, one could say that Alia is learning fast not through textbook politics, but through a people-centered, performance-driven approach that is winning hearts and reshaping narratives.

‎Similarly, the event turned out to be equally valuable to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State. I say this because, in a political climate where party image often suffers from internal wrangling, the Governor’s approach has projected the APC as an inclusive and performance-driven party.

‎‎By hosting opposition figures in an atmosphere of fellowship, he has subtly repositioned the APC as a party of development and dialogue, rather than division.

‎This approach equally strengthens the party’s grassroots acceptance and could have long-term electoral benefits, especially as the next election cycle approaches. The APC in Benue State, under Alia’s leadership, now has a unifying symbol, as the Governor’s performance can speak for the party, even in opposition strongholds.

‎‎For the state itself, the event represented a new dawn of political maturity. It reinforced the idea that development thrives better in unity than in discord. The diverse attendance depicts the diversity of Benue, and the discussions, from all accounts, were forward-looking and inclusive.

‎The Benue people, long disturbed by political bickering and underdevelopment, now have a Governor demonstrating that governance is not about party supremacy, but about service to humanity. By focusing on infrastructure, transparency, and partnership, Alia is gradually redefining the leadership ethos of the state.

‎‎Undoubtedly, the event was highly strategic. It was a well-timed political and social engagement designed to consolidate goodwill, neutralize opposition hostility, and prepare the ground for sustained unity and cooperation.

‎In politics, optics matters. And this particular outing offered powerful optics of confidence, peace, and progress. The Governor’s body language, tone, and humility subtly communicated reassurance both to his allies and his critics that he is in charge, not by force, but by results.

‎‎Governor Alia’s initiative to create a fellowship-style interface with political leaders is not only refreshing but also profoundly beneficial. It has built bridges, humanized politics, and portrayed governance as a shared responsibility.

‎By engaging opponents constructively, he has fostered dialogue and potential future collaborations. Citizens watching from afar now see a leader who listens, who welcomes differing opinions, and who remains focused on service.

‎Engagements like this nurture a culture of mutual respect among leaders, reducing unnecessary tensions. It demonstrates that leadership is about convening, not conquering; about connecting, not excluding.

‎It is safe to sum up that Governor Alia’s evening of fellowship was more than an event. It was a political statement and a moral lesson. This also shows that humility and performance can coexist in leadership. It also confirms that the once “political novice” is now a calculating leader who understands the nuances of governance, perception, and timing.

‎In the end, the Evening of Fellowship reflects a deeper truth, that in the politics of progress, there are no permanent enemies, but permanent interests. And for Governor Alia, that interest is the development and unity of Benue State.

‎…Sir Tersoo Kula is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state.