Gov Adeleke salutes fmr Osun gov, Aregbesola at 68

By Emma Okereh

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated a former Governor in the state, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, applauding his life of service and impacts.

Governor Adeleke salutes Ogbeni Aregbesola’s courage and conviction, which stands him out as a politician with a difference, acknowledging his pronounced contributions to the progress that Osun state has made so far.

The Governor commends the ex-Interior Minister for giving a good account of himself in the various public offices entrusted him by offering impactful service deliveries, praising the celebrant’s cherished history of dedicated services to Osun state and Nigeria as a whole as Governor and Minister respectively.

READ ALSO: Delta HOS promises capacity building, training for civil servants, warns against laziness

“I celebrate my dear Egbon, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, as he marks his 68th birthday today. Ogbeni Aregbesola is a man endowed with an incredible sense of purpose, utilising his God-given knowledge and energy to initiatives that will impact lives and transform societies,” the Governor noted in a congratulatory message.

“Regardless of our political differences, I hold Ogbeni Aregbesola in the highest esteem because of his contributions to the progress made in Osun state so far. I join family, friends and well wishers to honour his many impacts, particularly in the area of creating opportunities for young people.”

Governor Adeleke prays “that Almighty Allah bless Ogbeni Aregbesola with more celebrations and enjoy more years in good health and sound mind to contribute more to the growth and development of Osun state.”