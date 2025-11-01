Gov Adeleke didn’t attack President Tinubu at South West Summit– Osun PDP

The Osun chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has debunked allegation that Governor Ademola Adeleke attacked President Bola Tinubu at the South West Summit held at Akure, two days ago.

The party described story of the allegation as figment of imagination of one, Kola Olabisi.

In a statement issued by its media directorate on Friday, signed by Hezekiah Oladele Bamiji, the party condemned the APC spokesperson for peddling falsehood against Governor Adeleke without any iota of truth and despite his old years of association and beneficiation from the Adeleke family.

The PDP noted that there was no time Governor Adeleke or his representative attacked President Tinubu at the Akure summit and frowned at feeble attempt to twist an open speech about Osun experience especially with respect to handling of local government elections and fund.

“Throughout the speech at Akure, there was never an attack on Mr President but details about what Osun state is passing through within the context of intergovernmental relations. The gathering was an assemblage of Yoruba leaders and the theme of the summit was relations between the center and the subnational levels.”

“The presentation presented details of efforts of Osun government to deepen relationship with the center and listed areas of positive outcomes and zones of complication. The speech was a factual presentation of what Osun is experiencing in the hands of some APC politicians who severally vowed to rig the 2026 polls.”

“The speech went further to advocates protection and respect for the Constitution. It equally advised against maltreatment of Osun because of political considerations. We find it reprehensible for a supposed mouthpiece of the opposition to concert falsehood against the Adelekes, his former benefactor”, the statement posted, all because of politics and without blinking an eye.

Governor Adeleke has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubts that he has deep respect for Mr President and discussing issue of governance as it affects Osun State at a summit of respected leaders of the South West does not translate to an attack on the President

“We urge the public to discontenance the fake news of an ingrate. Governor Adeleke has never disparaged Mr President, not just as matter of mere governmental protocols, but a deep seated respect from a younger sibling of the same race with the President and enshrined in the values of a Yoruba man”, the statement from the media directorate concluded.