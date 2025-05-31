Gov Adeleke bags NBA Award, denies rebuking Supreme Court

By Our Reporter

Governor Ademola Adeleke has denied a fake news published in a national daily alleging that he rebuked the Supreme Court over local government issues.

The Governor made the denial at an Award ceremony. Adeleke who was out of the state was represented by his commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi at the NBA event.

Alimi said that the “Honourable Commissioner did not make the statement attributed to him.

“The Commissioner only tasked the Nigerian Bar Association to be more proactive in defending judges facing political blackmail.

“The Honourable commissioner who represented the Governor made specific reference to the press Conference called by certain chieftains of opposition APC in Osun state where they cast aspersions on the Integrity of a High Court judge in the state, blackmailed the judge with false accusations over a matter that has never been heard by him.

The Commissioner described such an act of blackmailing our judges as condemnable and ought to be taken up by the NBA on behalf of the judge.

“Governor Adeleke has the highest regards for the judiciary especially the apex court and would not approve of any attack or open criticism of such sacred institutions. He reaffirmed his faith in the judiciary especially on the ongoing feud about the Osun local governments involving several political parties.

“Governor Adeleke did not rebuke or attack the judiciary or the Supreme Court as published by the newspaper. It is fake news that should be discountenanced by the judicial establishment and the general public.

“The Governor appreciated the award conferred on him by the NBA. The Governor promises to continue to support and promote rule of law and good governance as a chief executive of Osun state”, the statement concluded.