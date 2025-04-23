Gov AbdulRazaq swears in Special Advisers, Auditor General, Perm Secs

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday inaugurated two Special Advisers, the new Auditor General of the state, and seven Permanent Secretaries.

They are Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah (SA Special Duties); Ambassador Umulkhaer Onaolamipo Ahmed Alaye (SA Civic Engagement); and Alayande Fatai (Auditor General).

The new Permanent Secretaries are Afolabi Olaitan (Energy); Shittu Olufunke Mercy (Service Welfare); Abdulazeez Tinuke Risikat (Housing and Urban Development); Taoheed Abdullahi Ayodeji (Health); Abu Anthony Gana (Works); Salau Kabiru Abdullahi (Transportation); and Yahya Muhammed (Livestock Development).

The Governor charged the appointees to see their pick as a privilege to further serve God and humanity.

READ ALSO: Galadima’s Claim Against Ganduje Baseless, Ridiculous – APC

“Your appointment places you in a privileged position to serve God and humanity, to make things better than you meet them, and to contribute to the development of our state through your offices,” the Governor said at the inauguration in Ilorin, the state capital.

Attendees included a former House of Representatives’ member for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency and first Gaskiya of Ilorin Hon Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo; and the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin Dr. Abubakar Usman Jos.

The Governor asked the new appointees to serve with integrity and diligence.

“Please remember that you have been chosen from a population of over 3 million people. They look up to you as leaders, mentors, and exemplars. Kindly discharge this public trust with fairness to all, humility, and commitment to the highest ethical standards,” the Governor said.

This is a team of achievers who are working hard to beat our own records, the Governor said, urging them to bring fresh energy and integrity into their roles.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Mamman Saba Jubril, tasked the appointees to be diligent and show a high level of commitment to their duties.

Jiddah, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, appreciated AbdulRazaq for giving them the opportunity to serve and promised not to betray the trust reposed in them.