Gov Abdulrazaq meets first class monarchs, sets agenda for safer Kwara

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday held a meeting with first class traditional rulers in the state to discuss different state matters, including security.

The meeting focused on socioeconomic development and improved security of lives and properties.

He said the government is taking a multiagency approach to bring more development, strengthen security in the state, and curtail the activities of cross-border violent nonstate actors fleeing from the neighboring Kainji Park and other military campaigns.

He said the government has approved a deeper involvement of local hands in grassroots security architecture.

“We thank you for what you have been doing. And we need Your Royal Highnesses to talk to our people on the efforts all of us must make to protect our communities from being infiltrated,” he said.

The Governor called for improved local support for the security agencies to better safeguard lives and properties,

Including offering actionable intelligence.

Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Oba Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II commended the Governor for the detailed briefing.

“We will always support your administration as you are doing a good job,” the Etsu said.