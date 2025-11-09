Gov AbdulRazaq hails Nigeria Police for promoting safety, peace

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday commended the leadership of Nigeria Police and other security agencies for their hard work, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to public safety.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin at the closing ceremony of a two-week intelligence training for the newly recruited police constables.

At least 142 constables participated in the training that was organized by the Kwara State Command.

The Governor, while pledging to continue to support and strengthen their capacity to check crimes, charged the new officers to see their calling as a covenant.

“Distinguished constables, as you step into the field, remember the oath you swore to the people of our country. Together, let us make a difference in how the police are seen by the public. Let integrity be your compass, courage your fuel, and service your legacy,” the Governor said through his Senior Special Assistant on Security Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu.

AbdulRazaq expressed delight that the new intakes have mastered some skills at the training, including threat assessment, source handling, digital forensics, and community intelligence, noting all these will transform raw information into public safety.

“I charge you to see every patrol, every report, every quiet conversation as patriotic duty to our fatherland,”he said.

“Nigeria’s stability rests on your shoulders. A constable who spots and acts on a suspicious movement in Ilorin today prevents a crisis anywhere else in the country tomorrow.

“Your badge is not a mere metal; it is a covenant with the citizens of this country who sleep better because you are awake.”

He also urged the public to continue to rally round the government and security agencies in their efforts to strengthen security and promote peace in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, for his part, said the training was designed to strengthen professionalism, discipline, and operational efficiency, which according to him, are key pillars of modern policing.

He praised the participants for their steadfastness throughout the exercise and spurred them to translate the knowledge they acquired into practical at their respective duty posts.

“You have demonstrated the zeal to learn, adapt, and uphold the core values of integrity, courage, and respect for human rights,” he said.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired here must reflect in your daily conduct and interactions with the public. Remember, you are ambassadors of the Force and the face of policing in our communities.”

The CP eulogized Governor AbdulRazaq for bankrolling the training and how he consistently supports the State Police Command to efficiently carry out their duties in the state.

He also thanked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ebgentokun Adeolu Kayode, for his leadership vision and commitment to entrench professionalism among officers of all ranks.

The IGP’s dedication to excellence in policing has inspired programmes such as this, he said.

Four former AIGs, Baba Adisa Bolanta, Babatunde Ishola Babaita, Fimihan Adeoye, and Tokumbo Owolabi were among the dignitaries, who graced the ceremony.