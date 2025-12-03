Google Kickstarts N3bn Funding For AI Skills, Digital Safety in Nigeria

Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, has Kickstarter leadership a N3 billion (US$2.1M) commitment to Nigeria to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation through a strategic, two-pillar initiative.

This funding will support programmes focused on building advanced AI talent and strengthening digital safety and security within the community.

This initiative is a core commitment to advancing Nigeria’s vision for digital leadership, directly supporting the ambitious National AI Strategy and the national mandate to create 1 million digital jobs.

The country is poised to unlock a projected $15 billion in economic value from AI by 2030, according to findings from Public First.

This dual focus ensures the country has both the skilled workforce and the secure environment needed for its economic growth to be sustainable and inclusive.

The minister of Communication, Innovation & Digital Economy, noted that: “Artificial Intelligence sits at the heart of Nigeria’s desire to raise the level of productivity in our economy as well as our ambition to compete globally in technology and innovation.

I welcome this important and timely investment from Google and Google.org, which reflects the power of meaningful private-sector partnership in nurturing our talent, strengthening our digital infrastructure, and advancing our national AI priorities.

“This collaboration directly supports our drive to operationalise our National AI Strategy and to position Nigerian innovators at the forefront of the global AI revolution”, he pointed out.

The funding will be provided to five expert organisations. To build AI talent, FATE Foundation in collaboration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), will embed an advanced AI curriculum into universities.

The African Technology Forum (ATF) will launch an innovation challenge to guide developers from learning to building real-world products.

To fortify digital safety, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa will scale the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ curriculum for youth.

The CyberSafe Foundation will strengthen the cybersecurity of public institutions.

Speaking on this development, FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the African Institute of Management Sciences on the Advanced AI UpSkilling Project, with support from Google.org. This groundbreaking initiative is a direct response to the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa, empowering tertiary institutions, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

This strategic support aligns perfectly with FATE Foundation’s mission to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth across the continent, ensuring Africa is fully equipped to lead in the global technological future.”

Olumide Balogun, Director for West Africa at Google, commented: “Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story. This is an investment in people, aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate. We are honored to continue our collaboration in support of the Ministry’s efforts to help build a future where the promise of AI creates opportunity for everyone.”

This announcement builds on Google’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria, including infrastructure like the Equiano subsea cable and successful initiatives like the 2023 “Skills Sprint” program, a N1.2 billion commitment to Mind the Gap. This programme successfully trained 20,991 participants (including 5,217 women in AI & Tech) and saw 3,576 participants move into jobs, internships, or businesses,demonstrating tangible results in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.