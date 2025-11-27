Goodluck Jonathan, other African leaders stranded following coup in Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is among several African leaders stranded in Guinea-Bissau after the military staged a coup and halted the country’s electoral process.

Jonathan is part of a 36-member team of high-profile observers from the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF). The delegation travelled to Guinea-Bissau to monitor Sunday’s presidential election.

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when soldiers seized control of the government and stopped the vote-counting process. The takeover came shortly after President Umaro Embaló, who is seeking a new term, and his main rival, Fernando Dias, both declared victory even though the electoral commission had yet to release official results.

The military has since shut all borders and closed the airports, restricting movement in and out of the country.

In a statement released after the coup, the joint observer mission expressed “deep concern” over the military intervention.

“It’s regrettable that this announcement came at a time when the missions had just concluded meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people,” the statement reads.

The observers urged the AU and ECOWAS to act swiftly to restore constitutional order and called for the immediate release of officials who have been detained.

The delegation of election observers, including Jonathan, is expected to depart Guinea-Bissau on November 29, provided the situation allows.