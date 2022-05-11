Goodluck Jonathan gets new international appointment amid APC form saga

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed to the international advisory board of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Wednesday.

The statement noted that by this appointment, Jonathan has now become the first sub-Saharan African leader to serve on the board of the ECAM Council, DailyTimes gathered.

A letter from the ECAM Council to the Office of Jonathan informing him of the appointment stated, “For your information, the Chairman of ECAM Council Dr. Kamel Ghribi is well acquainted with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. We are setting up an international advisory board of ECAM Council and Dr. Ghribi would be delighted to welcome him on board.”

Jonathan will attend this year’s ECAM Council’s high-level advisory board meeting taking place on May 30 in Italy.

ECAM Council is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of developing and promoting relations between the countries of Europe, Africa and the Middle East and the North Africa region, with Italy playing a leading role.

Other members of the Advisory board, are the former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair; former President of the European Commission, José Manuel Barroso; Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf; and Amani Abou-Zeid, who is the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission (AUC).

