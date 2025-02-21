Good Leaders Set Team Climate by Leading as Role Models, Says NiMet DG/CEO Anosike

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has said that good leaders bring the weather and set the climate within the team by serving as a role model for the way team members interact with others.

Professor Anosike who was speaking at the African Leadership Persons Of The Year 2025 Event In Casablanca – Morocco, on Friday, the 21st Of March 2025, said that leaders who understand this principle demonstrate a higher level of self-awareness. “They understand that the team’s climate is unlike the weather – The weather changes tomorrow. The climate is experienced every day. Great leaders lead by doing!”

Continuing, he said: “While I stand here today, I recognize that this achievement is not entirely mine; Indeed, it is a reflection of the unwavering support of my Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, and the incredible team I have the privilege of working with”.

He expressed gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility of transforming the Nigerian Meteorological Agency – NiMet.

“I am privileged to lead the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, an Agency enriched with over 130 years of history, – Since 1887 at Akassa, present-day Bayelsa State. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency plays a crucial role in advancing sustainable agricultural productivity by providing early warnings to farmers and empowering and enabling farmers to implement climate-smart practices for better planning and decision-making.

Because climate change is a threat multiplier, it intensifies existing structural barriers and socio-economic conditions that expose vulnerable communities. Communities that are already disadvantaged due to poverty, limited access to resources, or poor infrastructure are likely to experience more severe impacts from extreme weather events”.

He said that NiMet provides multi-hazard monitoring, alerting, decision support, and climate risk intelligence for disaster risk management.

“By so doing, we provide the basis for climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy. Our success is rooted in collaboration and managing relationships, leveraging on our network of stations across the country and stakeholder channels to deliver impact-based forecasts and early warnings to foster safe operations, build resilience, and strengthen food security.”, Prof. Anosike continued.

“We are engaging funding partners and the private sector to fill the gap of government-limited funding for country-specific interventions, upgrading our weather observation networks to strengthen early warning systems and community-based preparedness.

A climate-proof economic growth is a resilient endgame as communities become weather-ready and entrench climate-smart practices for sustainability.

Our success signifies the power of facilitating teamwork, enduring stakeholder engagement, encouraging collaboration, and listening to diverse perspectives to foster organizational performance. It is a testament to the belief that leadership is not an Individual property, but an emergent property of the system”, Prof. Anosike concluded.

Prof. Anosike is one of the recipients of this year’s African Leadership Persons Of The Year 2025 awards. He will be honoured and presented with the African Public Sector Leadership Impact Award at the awards ceremony to be held on Saturday, 22nd February 2025.