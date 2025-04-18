Good Friday: Worshippers killed by herdsmen in Benue

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A local source in Benue State has said herdsmen armed with AK-47 rifles have killed ten worshippers who were on their way to Church on a Good Friday.

The source who does not want his name on print said the herdsmen invaded, Gbagir community of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State targeting worshippers on a Good Friday.

He informed that apart from the ten persons that were killed several others were injured.

“The herdsmen stormed the town in the early hours of Friday when people were going to Church in the community.

“The attack happened on Friday morning at about 6am”Community members are now conveying the corpses of the deceased to the palace of the traditional ruler, and they are lamenting that the government has abandoned them.

According to the source: “The herdsmen invaded the neighbouring Community of Chito first on Thursday, killing two people. Today (Friday), they invaded our community and killed 10 people including our women and children.

”So many other people about, 25 of them were equally wounded and we don’t know how many people are going to survive.”

Lamenting the incessant attack by herdsmen, he claimed that in all the attacks, no government security came to their aid.

Efforts to get reaction from the Benue State Police Command were not successful as the Spokesperson , CSP, Catherine Anene did not take her calls.