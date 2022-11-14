Good awareness, repertoire is the bedrock successful talent & business – Babalola Idowu , CEO Datjoblessboi TV

Idowu Olumide Babalola, a Nigerian celebrity Publicist , Blogger, Entertainment executive and digital media entrepreneur has hammered on the need for Nigerian celebrity publicists to be well appreciated and paid.

Babalola is the President of DJB Media & Digital TV Broadcast Limited , popularly known as Datjoblessboi TV (DJBTV); a world class media & communications company which offers services such as Public relations, Awareness & Repertoire, promotions , branding , advertising and management for brands and public figures.

In a recent roundtable interview with reputable media platforms, Babalola gave reasons the system should pay more.

According to Datjoblessboi TV Founder, “In the western world , top Celebrity publicist makes a lot of money yearly; but Nigerian publicists are underpaid. They are offered peanuts because the system do not value and place importance in the works they do. This narrative needs to be changed , the system should pay more.”

Also expressing his thoughts on celebrities with penchant for always trending for the wrong reasons, Babalola Idowu noted that controversies is capable of either breaking or making a celebrity.

“Sometimes it put them in the bad light , and sometimes it’s good for the business. Brands might choose to stick by celebrities throughout a scandal, depending on factors including its severity, whether it conflicts with brand values and how consumers or people might perceive it. Controversy is a major media tool for celebrities , they just need to know when to make use of it and when not to.”

He added, “Not every bad report is a good report. Bad form of publicity renders brand value or awareness pales in respect to the negative effects associated with negative publicity. When bad publicity is incongruent with an established good brand reputation, the results will probably not be favourable. Good awareness and repertoire is the bedrock of any successful talent & business.”

Speaking from his wealth of experience, Babalola Idowu, DJB Media Boss also school some Nigerian celebrities on the need to have entrepreneurial and leadership skills to aid a smooth career path.

“Most Nigerian celebrities lack entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

They have Insufficient business knowledge, poor habit of money management and lack of interpersonal communications with people working with them. Some of them allow the fame to get to their head and feel like a demi-god. Most of them are self centered and live for the now , with little or no future investment plan,” he stated.

Idowu Olumide Babalola has worked with a lot of celebrities, in the likes of Stonebwoy, Skiibii, 2Face Idibia, Angela Okorie , Sexy Steel, Peruzzi, Burnaboy, Joeboy, D Black, Harrysongz , JahBless , Josh2funny, King David The Great, Judith Audu, Rayvanny, Lord Of Ajasa, Jzyno, Monagucci, Tim Godfrey, Phil Thompson, Beejaysax, Olujazz, Zaaki Azzay, Dotman, Jaywon, Salami Rotimi, Etinosa Idemudia and several others.

He also performs community social responsibilities with his charity organisation named Babalola Idowu Foundation ; created to ensure African children and youths in the society gain access to qualitative education.

