Goje reprimands Akpabio over ‘Unparliamentary Act’

Two terms governor of Gombe State and senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje on Tuesday reprimanded the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over what he called “Unparliamentary Act.”

The elder lawmaker cautioned Akpabio not to interrupt parliamentary proceedings with side meetings while the plenary is on.

Goje faulted Akpabio for conversing with some members while processing was on, an act he described as “unparliamentary “.

The Senate President walked took over proceeding from the his Deputy, Jibrin Barau who was presiding and immediately summon the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and others to approach the Chair for a meeting.

Goje, immediately rose and raised Order 55 (12) (a), which states that “interaction is not allowed” during plenary.

He told Akpabio that “Interaction is not allowed except to move the business that we have been called upon to do.

“Mr. Senate President what you are doing is Unparliamentary. You are disturbing the business of the Senate. You cannot be holding a separate meeting when the Senate is in session.”

Akpabio then summoned Goje to approach the Chair but he refused saying he cannot be part of what is illegal and Unparliamentary.

“What I’m trying to say, Mr. President, is that what is happening now is unparliamentary. What you are doing here is Unparliamentary. You should have done this outside. When we come to the Parliament, we do parliamentary business.

“I want you to listen to this. What we are doing here, everything is at standstill now. We are not doing business”.

The Senate President in response then said “noted”.

Goje fired back and said “noted but not sustained”?

Subsequent efforts by Akpabio to pacify the former Governor failed as Senator Goje insisted that the senators holding meeting with the Senate President “should leave so that the Senate will move on.

Akpabio agreed that he was going to ask them to move on, but offered Goje an olive branch to join the meeting, which Goje turned down flat.

Akpabio then told Goje that “everybody that you see here was invited by the chair for a brief discussion in continuation of today’s sitting and in line with the order you have just read, whether or not we should proceed in view of a very urgent assignment at the villa by one o’clock.

“Please, approach the chair so you can also be part of it”, Akpabio said.

Senator Goje however said “I don’t want to be part of it. I’m opposed to this one. I will not come. It’s unparliamentary. It’s wrong”.

He then said “I just want to inform you that today is the Armed Forces Emblem Launch which will take place at the Presidential Villa”.