“God’s Mercy is Upon Nigeria” – First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s dedication to national development and improving the lives of citizens. She delivered this assurance during an Iftar gathering attended by former First Ladies, female lawmakers, wives of National Assembly members, and other distinguished guests. During the event, Senator Oluremi Tinubu emphasized the importance of supporting one another, urging Nigerians to take responsibility for helping those in need. “Take one person at a time and lend a helping hand,” she advised, adding that such gestures could significantly alleviate hardship across the nation.

The First Lady also highlighted the unique occurrence of Ramadan and Lent coinciding this year, describing it as a divine arrangement. “It is a time of sober reflection for our Muslim brothers and sisters, and even for our Christian brothers and sisters. They are observing Lent. God had ordained it to be so at this time in our nation,” she remarked.

She further urged the Muslim Ummah to uphold the virtues demonstrated during Ramadan and to continually seek God’s mercy for the nation.

In her welcome remarks, the wife of the Vice President expressed gratitude to the First Lady for hosting the Iftar and called on all attendees to keep the President and the nation in their prayers.

The Vice Chancellor of Azman University, Kano, Professor Fatima Mukhtar, delivered a lecture on the spiritual significance and teachings of Ramadan. The gathering also featured special prayers for the nation, the President, and all Nigerian citizens, underscoring the event’s focus on unity, faith, and national progress.