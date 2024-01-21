God ordained me to be Governor – Oborevwori

…says he survived 38 cases on his way to final victory

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said God ordained him to be Governor and expressed appreciation to Him and Deltans for his victory at the Supreme Court.

Oborevwori said he survived 38 cases in various courts up to the Supreme Court from pre-election to post election to become Governor of Delta State.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel Asaba, yesterday, the governor who was joined by his wife, Deaconess Tobore, his Deputy Sir Monday Onyeme and wife, Catherine, immediate past Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Dame Edith, Governor Oborevwori stressed that God ordained him to be Governor and thanked Deltans for supporting his ambition.

According to him, “I came to this altar before I went to Abuja for this last judgment and I said God is not a man that he should lie. I have promised God that every time He gives me victory I must come here to thank Him.

“I have done it several times and I said I will also return the same day of the victory to thank God. For the Lord has redeemed me.

“This victory is not about me but about the people of Delta state. The immediate past governor said that somebody that would not recognise this altar will never be governor; God has honoured that word.

“This case made it 38 cases for me from pre-election matters to this one. Even the governors who have done eight years did not go through such number of cases.

The Governor who was earlier welcomed from Abuja by a mammoth crowd at the Asaba International Airport, said he was happy that the litigations were over, assuring that he would now concentrate in delivering on his MORE Agenda for the people.

“I was overwhelmed by the crowd and the show of love at the airport. I want to reassure Deltans that my Deputy Governor and I will continue to serve you.

“This victory is for our people to know that our God is faithful and He alone has delivered us.

“I call on my opponents to partner with us to move Delta state forward. This victory is for everyone and like I promised Deltans, I will be the governor for all Deltans,” he said.

In a related development, wild jubilation erupted simultaneously in different parts of Delta State, following the affirmation of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Governor of Delta State by the Supreme Court on Friday morning.

Reacting to the judgment, the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on his verified Facebook account, wrote, “following today’s historic judgment by the Supreme Court that has declared Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly-elected leader of our great state, Delta, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, our Deputy Governor, H.E Monday Onyeme and our esteemed party, the PDP.

“This judgment truly underscores the trust and confidence that the people of our state, the Big Heart of our nation, have placed in the leadership of Governor Oborevwori’s administration and our great party.

“As we celebrate this significant achievement, we must see this as a renewed commitment to work collaboratively for all Deltans by focusing on our common goals, pushing to manifest our shared dreams and aspirations, and working to find solutions to the problems that confront our great state and its remarkable people.”

Also, former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, said, “congratulations to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his family, congratulations to all Deltans and to all well wishers across the world.

“These cases have been quite trying, but for those that have passed through this route, propaganda was a big issue.

“We thank God for the overall result; it is now time to settle down fully and deliver the dividends of democracy.”

Former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, also, reacted to the Supreme Court judgment and he said, “this is heartwarming; congratulations our dear Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and our Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; congratulations to all Deltans; we give all the glory to God.

“Now that the battle is over, our Governor can now focus on the task of advancing Delta State; Deltans should expect more development in all spheres to the glory of God Almighty.”