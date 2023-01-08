God gave me victory over my challenges – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has declared Jesus Christ as the Lord of Lords and Saviour in times of trouble.

The reverend traditional Yoruba monarch made the declaration at the grand finale of the New Year Prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Afewonro Park, Enuwa Square in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

Oba Ogunwusi, who led different Christian worship songs and praises during the service, clarified that it is a good thing to always praise Jesus Christ and appreciate Him.

“When I look back, I observe that my life is full of God’s wonders and miracles despite all challenges faced, but today, the Lord gave me victory over them all.

“I sat down here last year with a lot of tribulations and storms of life which I cannot explain, but to God be the Glory that my shame has turned to celebration.

“I observed where I started, hitherto, the Lord has helped me. it is clearly stated to me that the Lord is Alive. A fool is anyone that says there’s no God,” the traditional ruler stated.

He further urged Christians to hold firmly unto Jesus Christ, adding that He is the son of God and He is the one that lives with him (Ogunwusi) on the throne.

This is not the first time the monarch had made such a declaration.

In 2016 at a programme of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Washington DC, the Ooni declared Jesus as Lord at an event themed “Celebrate the Comforter” organised by Reverend Esther Ajayi of the Love of Christ Church in Canada.

Recall, the monarch got married to Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi in 2018 but the marriage collapsed in 2021 after producing a son.

