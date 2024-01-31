Go after killers of 2 Ekiti Obas, Tinubu, Oyebanji, tells security agencies

By Ayodele. Adesanmi

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has described the killing of the two traditional rulers, as an unfortunate incident, painful and sad.

Governor Oyebanji, said Ekiti has been very peaceful, saying the incident is an affront on the peaceful nature of the state, as the killing is unexpected.

Oyebanji, made the remarks while speaking with newsmen after visiting Imojo and Esan communities

commiserated with the people and traditional institutions.

Oyebanji, added that it is a sacrilege to the traditional institution in the state, but he is grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was on phone with him yesterday, for about one hour , to commiserate with Ekiti people.

According to Oyebanji, President Bola Tinubu, has given directives to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act in the state and bring them to book.

“I have absolute confidence in the security agencies to fish out the people involved in this crime against the traditional institution in Ekiti”.

Oyebanji, said the government, “would continue to step up efforts at the security of the people, because that is why we are here in government”.

“My message to all the criminals is that Ekiti State is going to be too hot for them, we are going to get hot at them, and for those that are involved in this act, this sacrilege, they will be fished out”.

The governor added that he is confident that “we are going to pick them up, and that with the kind of cooperation we have received from the communities and the intelligence we are gathering, very soon, they will be in the net and they will face justice”.

However he appealed to the people of Ekiti to remain calm, saying he is grateful to them for maintaining the peace and for being calm, saying there are elements that are not happy with the peaceful nature of the state and the development of this government.

He said as a government, we have a duty to respond and defend our people, that we would do in conjunction with the security agencies within the ambit of the law and with the traditional institution.

It will be recalled that before the visit to the two affected towns on Tuesday, there was a security meeting and the governor also visited the chairman, Ekiti Council of Obas, for further meeting on how to secure the state at this time.