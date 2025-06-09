Global report advocates evidence-based approach to tobacco control

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

A report on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) by Global Health Focus, an NGO said, and focuses on health consciousness has called on Nigeria to adopt a more evidence-based approach to tobacco control.

The report titled, ‘Lives Saved Report: Nigeria & Kenya’ suggested that countries implementing harm reduction strategies, providing smokers with access to less harmful nicotine products could save thousands of lives.

“Given Nigeria’s ongoing challenges with tobacco use, despite a decline in smoking rates, THR could serve as an important strategy to alleviate the country’s tobacco-related health issues,” it stated.

THR represents a public health approach advocating a transition from combustible tobacco products, such as cigarettes, to lower-risk alternatives like nicotine pouches, heated tobacco products, and e-cigarettes. These options help eliminate the combustion process, significantly reducing the harmful toxicants associated with traditional cigarettes.

Global director for Research and Thought Leadership at Global Health Focus, Yussuff Adebayo, stated that, “while traditional tobacco control efforts such as taxation, advertising bans, and public smoking restrictions have made strides, they do not fully address the reality that many smokers are unable to quit completely. Tobacco Harm Reduction offers an additional avenue for adult smokers to move away from the dangers of combustible cigarettes.”

The Lives Saved Report advocated for Nigeria to establish a regulatory framework that differentiates between combustible cigarettes and non-combustible nicotine products, saying, ‘such a framework is crucial for providing adult smokers with safer alternatives while maintaining robust anti-smoking policies.’

“Public awareness is another key aspect underscored by the report. Many Nigerians currently lack accurate information regarding alternatives like nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes, which has been exacerbated by fear-based misinformation campaigns. Clear and accurate communication about these alternatives is essential to counteract misconceptions,” he stated.

According to the report, countries like the United Kingdom, Sweden, and New Zealand have successfully implemented THR policies, resulting in substantial decreases in smoking prevalence and tobacco-related diseases. Sweden, for example, is on track to become the world’s first “smoke-free” nation, largely due to the widespread use of non-combustible products.

The report encouraged Nigerian institutions, particularly universities, research centers, and public health bodies, to lead the effort in collecting local data on THR.

It also called for the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to incorporate harm reduction strategies into their tobacco control policies.

Adebayo noted that, “while progress may be gradual, there is a growing momentum. We must continue advocating for reforms founded on evidence rather than stigma.”

He further said, with proactive leadership and thoughtful policy, Nigeria can forge a path toward a smoke-free future, one grounded in compassion, science, and common sense.