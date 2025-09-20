Global Markets See First Weekly Outflow in Equity Funds in Over a Month

Global equity markets suffered a setback this week as investors pulled $3.06 billion from equity funds in the week ending September 10, marking the first weekly outflow in more than a month. The withdrawal comes amid heightened concerns over inflation, geopolitical risks, and signs of slowing growth in major economies.

The data, released by financial monitoring agencies, revealed a sharp contrast to previous weeks when equity funds recorded steady inflows fueled by optimism around interest rate cuts. Analysts say the sudden reversal reflects a shift in sentiment, with investors turning increasingly cautious.

Bond funds, by comparison, continued to attract strong inflows, highlighting a broader move toward safer assets. “The rotation from equities into bonds suggests investors are hedging against uncertainty and bracing for volatility,” said one market strategist.

Key risks weighing on sentiment include the ongoing war in Ukraine, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and economic policy debates within the United States and European Union. At the same time, inflationary pressures remain elevated in many countries, eroding household purchasing power and limiting corporate earnings growth.

The outflows are particularly notable given that global equity valuations remain near record highs, raising concerns about overpricing in an environment of fragile demand. Some analysts warn that continued withdrawals could pressure markets further, especially if central banks delay anticipated interest rate cuts.

Emerging markets also felt the pinch, with equity funds in Asia and Latin America reporting weaker inflows compared to recent months. Meanwhile, U.S. equities experienced notable withdrawals as investors weighed political uncertainty ahead of upcoming fiscal debates in Washington.

Despite the pullback, some experts argue that the outflows may prove temporary if inflation data shows improvement in the coming weeks. “Markets are in a recalibration phase, not a collapse,” one analyst noted, emphasizing that long-term fundamentals remain intact.

Still, the broader trend underscores fragile confidence across global financial markets. With geopolitical instability and economic headwinds mounting, investors appear reluctant to commit strongly to risk assets until clearer signals emerge.

The week’s developments signal a growing appetite for caution, reinforcing the delicate balance central banks and governments must strike to maintain both financial stability and growth.