‘Global Maritime Influence’: Tinubu Hails Nigeria’s Election to IMO Council After 14-Year Hiatus

By Awwal Owolabi
News

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed Nigeria’s election into the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the 2026–2027 biennium, describing the achievement as a “strong affirmation of the country’s growing maritime influence and its constructive role in global shipping governance”.

The election, held during the IMO General Assembly in London on Friday, marks Nigeria’s return to the global maritime decision-making table after a 14-year absence.

Nigeria was re-elected into Category C of the IMO Council, joining 19 other nations in a category reserved for countries with special interests in maritime transport and navigation.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, President Tinubu said the development “reflects the international community’s confidence in the nation’s commitment to safety, security, environmental stewardship, and rules-based maritime operations”.

Tinubu commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his team for their dedication and strategic engagement throughout the process.

“The new IMO Council mandate aligns with my administration’s drive to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s blue economy, expand maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy initiatives, and improve the nation’s standing as a regional shipping hub,” the President stated.

He assured the global community of Nigeria’s readiness to champion cooperation, innovation, and fairness in maritime regulation.

Minister Oyetola described the victory as a “landmark endorsement of the renewed confidence the world has in Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“We have earned the world’s confidence. Now we must deepen our reforms, strengthen our institutions, and ensure that Nigeria takes its rightful place as a leading maritime nation,” Oyetola added.

