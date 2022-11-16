Global disruptions: logistics stakeholders to spotlight challenges in the cargo industry

By Joy Obakeye

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and other global upheavals that exacerbated supply chain challenges in the cargo delivery sector, stakeholders are beginning to take a sustainable stance in charting a way forward for the sector.

One of which is developing an adaptive framework to address the global instability impeding business growth in the sector.

This will form a major highlight in the Haulage and Logistics Magazine (HAULMACE) annual event scheduled to hold on November 22, 2022, this was disclosed in a statement by the organizers.

HAUMACE, which started in 2015, has this year’s theme coined “Developing an adaptive framework in the Nigerian Haulage and Logistics industry: An imperative for stability in a VUCA environment.

The Convener of HAULMACE, Mr Alfred Okugbeni, stressed that the theme was formulated because of the serious level of instability the world has experienced in recent years.

“Starting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other major developments such as the Russian-Ukraine war, the world has continued to experience instability and this instability has significantly disrupted the supply chain of nations and businesses alike.”

According to him, this year’s HAULMACE will bring stakeholders together to find ways of minimizing the impact of these disruptions on businesses in Nigeria.

The Keynote speaker for this year’s event is Mr Deji Ogunde who is the Senior Procurement Manager (Logistics, Indirect & 3rd Party Manufacturing) for PZ Cussons Nigeria. Other key stakeholders that have confirmed their attendance at HAULMACE 2022 include, Mr Elvis Okonji, the Managing Director of GPC Haulage, Mr Deji Wright, the Managing Director of Transport Services Limited (TSL), Mr. Frank Nneji, the Managing Director of ABC Transport and Mr Osazeme Aghatise of Lafarge Africa PLC.

Others are, Mr Tony Arenyeka, the Managing Director of Truck Masters Limited, Mrs Seun Oni, the Managing Director of AG Leventis, and a host of other industry leaders.

