GLO Rewards More Winners In Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo

By Augustine Aminu



National telecommunication company, Globacom, today rewarded winners in its on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion, which include one new winner of brand new Kia Rio car, Generators, Television Sets and Refrigerators.

The winners who received their prizes at prize-presentation ceremony held at GLO office, Cele Isolo, Lagos.

The Winner of the Car received the brand new Kia from the Chairman, House Committee, Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, who was a special guest of honour at the Event.

“Globacom has made me happy today. The have done exceedingly well. The have been rewarding and empowering their subscribrs across the country, and I pray that God will continue to reward them” Idimogu intoned.

Chief Idimogu, further congratulated the lucky winners, and commended Globacom for introducing the promo for the benefit of its subscribers across the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...