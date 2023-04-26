Glitches: JAMB reschedules candidates unable to write examination on first day

JAMB has rescheduled examination for candidates who technical challenges prevented from writing the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday.

The board’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the declaration in Abuja on Tuesday after the board’s management meeting at the close of the first day of the examination.

“Following the announcement, candidates who for technical reasons could not take the examination are to print new examination notifications early on April 26 to know their rescheduled sessions.

“It is to be noted that about 100 centres out of the 708 centres participating in the 2023 UTME experienced technical challenges that prevented the candidates from taking the examination,’’ he stated.

Benjamin reiterated JAMB’s determination to deploy world-class assessment in line with global best practices to deliver quality assessment and regretted any inconveniences experienced by candidates and their parents.

He added that challenges encountered arose from some novel features deployed by the Board to safeguard the sanctity of the examination to checkmate examination misconduct being perpetrated.

READ ALSO: How PDP will help Tinubu win second term in 2027 –…

“The Board reiterates the commitment of its technical team working round-the-clock to ensure that Wednesday’s exercise is devoid of hitches.

“Meanwhile, the Board assures Nigerians that no candidate would be denied the right of taking his or her examination.

“If any challenges are experienced, candidates would be rescheduled to take the examination on the next available date and space,’’ Benjamin stressed.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com