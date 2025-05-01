Giwa Barracks explosion caused by high temperature, not terrorists’ attack– Military

By Andrew Orolua

The Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI located in Maiduguri has clarified that an explosion at Giwa Barracks Maidu

guri Borno State on Wednesday was caused by high temperature and not a terrorist attack.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI, Capt. Reuben Kovangiya, clarified this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Kovangiya said that the explosion occurred in one of the ammunition storage facilities due to the current intense heat waves affecting the area.

“The explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the detonation of some munitions,” he said.

He noted that the situation had been brought under control through the combined efforts of the Borno State Fire Service and other fire trucks from sister security agencies.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been deployed to protect the public and prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation,” he added.

Kovangiya urged residents of Maiduguri and its environs to disregard any speculation of an attack within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and remain calm.

He reassured the public that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure public safety and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.