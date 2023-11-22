Give filmmakers access to loan, Ademola Adenekan urges government

Known for his immense contribution, Ademola Adenekan is a man of many part who has distinguished himself all that he set out to do. As an investor, Ademola has done well in the movie industry with several good movies to his credit. In this interview, he spoke about the need to reach out to people, why government need to give support to the creative industry amongst others.

Can we meet you?

Well, My name is Ademola Adenekan born and brought up in Abeokuta, Ogun state. A man with a positive vision

Educational background?

Hummm, I started my primary education at Army command children nursery and primary school, lafenwa Abeokuta before I proceeded to baptist Boys high school, Oke Saje also in Abeokuta Ogun state. Afterwards I attended Olabisi Onabanjo university for a Diploma course.

Having explored the movie aside of the entertainment industry, what are your comment about the sector?

That’s a very tough question but to be candid, A Lot has to be done because there are some things which i think are not normal but it has become normality within the space, for an example, how can a director change a storyline which has been scripted or let me put it this way, how can a director turn a story upside down in the name of i am the director, i know better..lol For crying out loud, are you absent during the screenplay or you didn’t read the script before jumping to the location or what but let me tell you, most of all these directors would do that to cut cost which will end up affecting the movie. A Lot of things have to be corrected.

You have shot quite a number of movies, which will you considered the most challenging for you and why?

I won’t say challenges but my problem at all times is basically about how the production is handled during and after shooting by some directors. its sick seriously because how can a director tell me A before the production and after making payment, it won’t be A as agreed anymore and most importantly, some directors careless weather the movie is well edited or doing good in market and unless i forget, I dont think its a crime when you feature some great actors and they are well paid or let me say they were paid the amount they charged and ones the movie they featured in is out, they would turn themselves to Gold by not acknowledging or try to make a little awareness for the movie. This is so bad and not encouraging at all.

What’s is your take on the recent development by content platforms like Netflix, prime investing in the movie industry?

Netflix and prime have done nothing to us but greatness because this avenue has been putting us at the center and is also letting the western world know how creative we are and encouraging Movie makers to do good movies because they all know the positive effect of having their content on those platforms. So I would say it’s a win-win situation for movie makers in Nigeria.

What are those visible changes you look forward to see in the creative industry at large?

I’m looking forward to the government investing heavily in the industry, like building a film village which would enhance movie making for movie makers. Another thing is the government should give access to loans for movie makers because that’s another form of investing in the industry and lastly, the government needs to help on how to curb piracy because this affects sales of well-funded productions. All these would encourage movie makers to do good movies because they are confident that my movie won’t be pirated.

As a philanthropist what motivated the need to have a foundation?

It’s so needed because as an individual, reaching out to some people might not be suitable to them and feel very unsafe but with a branded and registered foundation name gives people the urge of accepting from you wholeheartedly. And having a foundation makes it work better for you anywhere you go around the world doing your charity thing. So setting up a foundation is just a much needed thing for me to do as an orphan.

READ ALSO: Follow airport master plan to avoid further…

What is your mode of reaching out to the needy?

Every way is my way when it comes to how I reach out to the needy, be it on the street, in the market or even at a party. There’s apparently no way I can reach out to anyone in need because to me, there’s no designated place where charity should always be done. So if as a foundation, we need to reach out to anyone who needs help, we reach out to them according to their needs.

Will it be right to say your love for luxury cars gave birth to your selling cars?

Lol….Maybe yes Maybe not but in all honestly i would say Yes my love for luxury cars prompt me into selling cars. One of the things you can use to get my attention are cars. I mean carssss not motor oooo..lol.. But yes my extreme love for luxury cars made me go into selling cars.



What differentiate your brand (car dealing) with others out there?

Well Firstly, As a car lover and someone who enjoys luxury. I believe my customers too need to feel the vibes because I won’t settle for less or sell what I can’t use or boost of to my customers. I know the worth of money and how hard it is to get money and then someone dreams it fit to use that hard earned money to get a luxury car and you end up not selling a good car to such a person, I think that’s not fair. So in all ramification, I would say it loudly that I’m so different to others out there.

Any other information you to want to freely share?

Hummmm. let’s always be at peace with ourselves and treat people the way we want to be treated.