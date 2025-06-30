Give back to society, NNPP chieftain charges politicians

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged politicians to always give back to the society, either in form of job creation or empowerment for the people.

Ajadi spoke with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday after he received Father Abraham Distinguished Award as part of the 2025 Father’s Day Ceremony of the New Heritage Baptist Church Eniosa – Ibadan.

Ambassdor Ajadi was accompanied by a delegation of NNPP leaders, including the South-West Public Relations Officer of the party, Honourable Kilamuwaye Badmus; Ogun Central 2023 senatorial candidate, Honourable Kehinde Teluwo; Ifo Constituency II 2023.

House of Assembly candidate, Honourable Akingbala Semiu; and Ogun Waterside House of Assembly candidate of the party in 2023, Honourable Fatai Adenaya Modawoni.

Others are the marketing representative of Bullion Records, Mr. Agboola Isaac Olakunle, and the Head of Media and Publicity Secretary of Bullion Records, Mr. Ibrahim Taofeek Kegbegbe

Ajadi, who received the award in conjunction with other eminent Nigerians, including the Oyo State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Chief Ademola Babalola, urged politicians to always think of how to better the lives of the citizens whenever they occupied political offices.

According to him, “one area where many politicians fail is to demonstrate their little contributions as a way of paying back to the society.

“As a politician, you know your status before you got to the political office. It is not a bad thing if you take little out of what God has provided for you to help the masses.

You are supposed to think of your community; how are they fearing?; and do whatever you can do to improve their lives.

“When election comes, they will rally round and votes for you. If you refuse to pay back, they may turn their back on you during elections.

“My advice to all politicians, especially those who have the opportunity to serve, is that they must not forget people that voted them into positions of authority.

“It is their responsibility to give back to the society by providing job opportunities or empowerment opportunities for the people of their society or community.”

Speaking on the role of the fathers in their families, Ajadi said fathers, as the head of families, ought to provide Godly guidance to their children, noting that their role was very important in the upbringing of children.

He commended the Men Missionary Union of the New Heritage Baptist Church, Eniosa in Ibadan for celebrating fathers, saying it was a good thing to keep reminding fathers, not to forget their role to their children and wives.

“It is very important for fathers to take charge of their families.

They need to guide the children, teach them in the ways of the Lord, teach them the exact way they should be serving God and how they can believe in God. This will guide them as they grow up.

“A responsible father is one that provides for the family and teach members of the family in the way of the Lord. A responsible father should not assume that their children should know; but they should continue to guide their steps until they are on their own as adults,” he said.