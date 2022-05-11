Girl who slept with dog for N1.7m in viral video dies of Infection

The young lady, simply identified as Mirabel who trended in a viral video having s3x with a dog in the Lekki area of Lagos has reportedly died of infection at a private hospital in Yaba.

As reported by Daily Independent online edition, and several online news platforms, it was learnt she died of canine brucellosis on Monday.

The reportages which has assumed viral dimension have it that an eyewitness said the lady had been on admission since Sunday last week after she collapsed and went into a coma.

DailyTimes also gathered that the deceased confessed to the doctor when the test result showed that she was suffering from what looks like canine brucellosis, and which can only be contracted from a dog.

According to the medic, canine brucellosis is a contagious bacterial infection caused by the bacterium, BrucellaCanis (B. canis).

She said bacterial infection is highly contagious among dogs. Infected dogs usually develop an infection of the reproductive system or a s3xually transmitted disease.

“The lady had other underlying infections which were worsened by the presence of B. canis.

“She told my boss that she had been having s3x with dogs for more than three years now.”

