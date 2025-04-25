Ghana pushes to formalise gold mining, seeks global investment to curb illicit trade

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Stakeholders in Africa’s mining sector are intensifying efforts to tackle illegal gold mining while courting international investment to unlock the sector’s economic potential.

The upcoming Mining in Motion Summit, scheduled for 2nd to 4th June 2025 in Accra, Ghana, will serve as a platform for charting a new course for responsible gold production across the continent.

At the forefront of this initiative is the Ashanti Green Initiative (AGI), which is championing the formalisation of Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector. The aim is to transform the country into a global leader in ethical gold sourcing, while ensuring that mining contributes to sustainable development at home.

READ ALSO: ‘Enough Is Enough’: Tinubu Demands Grassroots Action in New Security Plan

“Ghana’s gold must power more than profits. It must power schools, health clinics, clean rivers, forest restoration, and thriving communities,” said Charles Kwarteng Antwi, a mining governance expert and leading voice within AGI.

With over 130 metric tonnes of gold produced annually—35 per cent of it from ASM—Ghana’s mining sector stands at a critical juncture. More than 1.1 million people depend on ASM across over 100 districts, yet the sector remains largely informal. This informality excludes miners from financial services, safety protocols, and global markets.

“The paradox is clear: ASM contributes over $2 billion in gold exports annually, yet its key contributors remain disconnected from its benefits. Formalisation is not about control; it’s about empowerment,” Charles said.

The Summit, organised by AGI in partnership with the World Bank, World Gold Council, and other global institutions, will gather key figures from government, private industry, and development organisations. High-profile attendees include H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, as well as representatives from South Africa, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, ECOWAS, the African Union, and the UN Development Programme.

Discussions will revolve around responsible sourcing, traceability, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance. Attendees will also visit rehabilitated mining sites to observe progress on the ground.

Charles underscored the urgency of aligning Ghana’s mining practices with international gold standards such as the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the London Bullion Market Association’s Responsible Gold Guidance, and the UAE Good Delivery Standard.

However, he stressed that formalisation demands substantial investment in infrastructure, training, certification systems and technology. “Compliance comes at a cost. Miners need education, cooperatives need recognition, and certification requires laboratories, logistics, and digital tools. This is why AGI is appealing for international investment,” he said.

As Ghana moves to lead the charge for ethical mining in Africa, the Mining in Motion Summit is set to mark a turning point for both local communities and the global gold economy.