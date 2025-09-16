Get Involved In Politics, Bayelsa Dep Gov Urges Christian

By Aherhoke Okioma

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged Christian organisations to play a strategic role in politics in order to promote good governance and sustain positive societal values.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated this on Monday when the Council of Knights, Niger Delta West Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the church does not only have moral obligation to uphold the gospel but also guide leaders aright by speaking truth to power.

According to him, in the early days, it was fashionable for Christians, particularly Knights, to bear the sword as they were regarded as soldiers of the Cross, “which was why at their initiation as Knights they were given the sword as a symbol to defend the Cross.”

He tasked them to challenge the modern trends of false doctrine and other forms of onslaught against the church, stressing that as Christians they were expected to live exemplary lifestyles reflecting the virtues of Jesus Christ.

On issues of morality, Senator Ewhrudjakpo also enjoined religious leaders to be above board in all their dealings at all times, and propagate the gospel of salvation and not that of miracles.

While urging Christians to continue praying for the government and people of Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor further appealed to the clergy to streamline certain practices in the church to edify the body of Christ.

His words: “But today it is not the sword that is being used to fight the gospel war. The gospel war is now on the social media and you see a lot of people spewing whatever they like on social media. You see people who claim that they have been called by God when in actual fact they have not been called.

“There has been a lot of negative publicity in the social media against the body of Christ and we need to counter the negative propaganda. Most worship centres have become and promoting Christ of Miracle instead of Christ for salvation.

“There is indiscriminate registration of churches that preach prosperity and miracles and they no longer care for the needy. We should not also behave like the Pharisees when giving.

In his remarks, the President, Council of Knights, Niger Delta West Diocese, Sir Mathias Otuogha, informed the Deputy Governor that the Council has conferred on him the position of Patron of the Anglican Knights of the Niger Delta West Diocese.

Sir Otuogha, described the honour bestowed on Senator Ewhrudjakpo as symbolic of the deputy governor’s outstanding leadership and christian testimony.

While urging him to accept the award, he expressed the hope that the Deputy Governor would continue to support them in their mission to promote the Christian faith and project the peace of Jesus Christ in the church and society.

Sir Otuogha also congratulated the deputy governor on behalf of the Council of Knights, on his recent 60th birthday anniversary, adding that they were celebrating him as a true leader whose life and service are worthy of emulation.

Dignitaries who accompanied the President on the courtesy visit include, Vice President, Council of Knights and former General Manager, Radio Bayelsa, Dame Anne Koko-Abidde, the immediate past Head of Service, Dame Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, and one time Acting Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Margaret Akpomiemie (Rtd).